CGTN’s Global South Voices unveils Asia’s vision: Collaboration, prosperity and global responsibility

CGTN’s GSV: Asia’s vision for collaboration, global responsibility

“The center of gravity of global economic development is shifting to Asia. With the rapid rise of Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, Asia has now become the most dynamic and vital region in the world, and China through the ‘Belt and Road’ Initiative and other projects, cooperation with neighboring countries, is playing an increasingly important role in Asia and even on the international stage,” said John Gong, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics (UIIBE) and VP-Research and Strategy at the UIBE-Israel at CGTN show Global South Voices.

Echoed with the theme “Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities” of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024, the program focuses on the attractiveness of the Chinese market for Asian countries, the contrast between the influence of Western countries and China in the global South, and the opportunities and challenges facing Asia’s future development.

As the world’s most populous continent, Asia is known for its abundant resources and huge market size. The steady growth of the Asian economy not only promotes the development of the global economy but also brings in a huge impetus for international trade and investment. At the same time, political stability in Asia is also one of the key factors in maintaining global peace and security. In an era where the world is becoming increasingly interconnected, cooperation and mutual respect among Asian countries are crucial.

John Gong’s insights shed light on the burgeoning trade relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), underscoring ASEAN’s ascendance as China’s premier trading partner, surpassing even the European Union. He advocates for ASEAN’s pivotal role in fostering regional collaboration, championing increased investment projects, and the exploration of emerging industries, all underpinned by a steadfast commitment to non-political cooperation.

Dr. Mahmud Ali, drawing from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s recent remarks, articulates Malaysia’s perspective on China as a benign force, rooted in the diverse historical experiences of ASEAN and wider Asia. His reflections underscore a collective preference for a peaceful, mutually-beneficial economic development model that resonates across the continent.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque eloquently elucidates China’s visionary concept of a shared future for humanity, grounded in a governance philosophy prioritizing the welfare of its populace. He dispels Western misconceptions surrounding China’s governance, portraying it as a stalwart democracy deeply committed to uplifting its citizens, as evidenced by its monumental achievement of lifting over 800 million people out of poverty.

In traversing the intricate tapestry of trade dynamics, historical perspectives and visionary aspirations, this episode of “Global South Voices” unveils the nuanced complexities and boundless opportunities within the Asian region. It underscores the paramount importance of mutual respect, cooperation and inclusive development in charting a prosperous future for all stakeholders. With its rich array of insights and diverse viewpoints, the episode serves as a beacon of enlightenment, guiding stakeholders towards a shared vision of prosperity and harmony in the global arena.