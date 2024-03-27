Technical and vocational education training school in Gambia, an example of inclusive social project

- Advertisement -

By Rubén G. Abelenda, Ambassador of Cuba in The Gambia

I recently visited a technological and trade school in Banjul that undoubtedly constitutes an example of an inclusive social project, not only in The Gambia, but also for West Africa, for this continent in general and also for other Southern nations.

The Crab Island Technical and Vocational Education Training Center prepares young men and women to work in the future as electricians, seamstresses and tailors, plumbers, hairdressers, satellite installation, builders and farmers among other vital tasks for a country to be every day more self-sufficient, sovereign and independent.

Currently the school has 175 students who receive technical skills courses in 8 specialties, which will be expanded in the future, according to what those responsible for the project, the former deputy and the founder and president of the Crab Island TVET Foundation, Ousman Sillah, director Matarr John, the members of the executive board, the economist Mass Jobe, and the specialist Momodou Bittaye, told us.

During the tour of the educational facility, the directors explained to us that the initiative materialized in a neighborhood of Banjul where young people had little access to study and work, wandered around committing social indiscipline, and even consumed drugs.

Step by step, with its founder’s own resources, and with some official help from government, partners and friends, now trying to finance itself, the school has been growing for the benefit of society.

In addition to receiving theoretical and practical classes, students in their free time can work on their own to obtain financial resources, and thus improve their living conditions.

The director told us that this is a way to avoid emigration, and guide the new generations so that together with their families they have a better future, in a turbulent and selfish world today that offers little to the inhabitants of the nations of the South. .

During the visit we were able to see how the students are committed to learning, with the same intensity as they smile, very typical of Gambians even in the face of the worst circumstances.

The Gambia, the smallest country in Africa, with around two million inhabitants, mostly young people needs centers like Crab Island TVET in Banjul, a true example for this continent and other regions of the so-called third world.