The silence about the “raba raba” syndrome:bribery and corruption ravaging our tomorrow and today

By Mamadou Sanu Jallow

It is without a soupçon of doubt that the echoes of corruption in our snake-like country are loud, and its scars are visible all around us, but many of us seem not to hear the deafening echoes and see the blinding scars of this nurtured demon within our midst. Unfortunately, it is in our silence where the roots of corruption are well anchor, enjoying both the micro and macro elements of our barren soil abundantly, and this is leading us to a menopause of national resources. While we comfortably carefreely sit and watch the unfolding events of a tragic drama in a thorny theatron, the demon is at work rapturing from us our tomorrow, today. In my own belief, the first step towards being corrupt is when you have the opportunity to speak against it and choose to remain reticent. Being silent about the ills of corruption is in itself corruption to the highest degree. Therefore, it is for this reason that I choose to take a grip on this rare opportunity to share my opinion about this nurtured demon within our political and social space: corruption. For this piece, let me begin with the national adage about corruption, and it says, “sagiyo beh sitiri? dami? aka domoroke wolto.” This is a clause almost all civil servants in custody of national resources receive every day, and they seem to be in total agreement with this future-killer statement. Now, come to think of it, In The Gambia, once you are appointed, the first thing your closest relatives, perhaps your political advisers, will tell you is this most quoted proverb from the ravaging sermon of corruption, “a sheep grazes where it is tethered” but the silent question to this statement is, if the sheep must graze where it’s tethered, then why should it lust for the hay of the poor goats? To some of these corrupt civil servants in this country, bribery is a form of social favor offered to a needy citizen. And for those who give it, it is a token of appreciation to reliable neighbor, friend, or a tribesman for a favor received. Today, corruption has become one of the most dependable sources of constitutional impunity. If you want to break the law and go unreprimanded, give out a bribe, or receive one, and rest assured, not even a rat will squeak. Or scoop selfishly from the taxpayers and can go around freely celebrating your victory in the name of following due processes. It is easy to say corruption is worrying, yes! But what is even more worrying and threatening about corruption in this country is that, the laws surrounding it are killed and awaits burial, and those who are affected by results of this, are at the funeral and are not mourning at all. We seem not to have tears to cry bitterly against the injustices meted on our poor bodies by corruption. One would have expected a loud cry, but that which kept most of us silent still baffles me. Bribery has gradually become one of the biggest employers in this country, employing without appointment letters and paying hefty salaries without pay slips. It has consumed all institutions, especially, the public institutions and parastatals. Corruption or bribery has been formalised and normalised so much so that it is not called its name, but “raba raba.” This phenomenon is frequently used in our public offices by public servants in order to mask their heinous practices, calling it “raba raba.” This nomenclature is one of the mothers and fathers of all corruption and corrupt practices in this snake-like nation. The earlier we realise this raba raba syndrome is the killer of our economy, the better for us and our children. Sometimes, in my loneliness, I ask myself what prayer can one do to escape this normalised felony and murder? After failing in many attempts to establish a reasonable answer to this question, I now conclude that, the only way to escape corruption, is to speak against it, expose those doing, and push corrupt godfathers. Gambians are not corrupt until they get an open window to do so. They change like desert chameleons and invade the national coffers like wild fire- attitude moy lep. Summarily, until The Gambia and her people change their attitudes towards work and put the interest of the country first, corruption will continue to dig deep into our coffers leaving us with broken ribs exposing our infected lungs to the mercy of the merciless weather.