Tribute to the late Phoday Saikuba Jarjussey (PBS)

By Alhagi Ebrima Sarjo A. Saine

It is with profound sadness that we remember Phoday Saikuba Jarjussey, affectionately known as PBS, a man whose life marked by integrity, respect for humanity, and an unwavering dedication to solving problems of any kind. A technocrat and a highly educated individual, Phoday was a beacon of knowledge and wisdom.

I recall a moment shared with one of his friends, Borry, a Guinean practicing law in the UK. We were sitting in Phoday’s house Hayes Hillington when Borry turned to me and said, why can’t you advise your friend Phoday to leave politics and start concentrating on writing books in this country? Intrigued, I asked why he suggested this. Borry explained that Phoday was not only a historian but also a gifted writer.

However, what truly set Phoday’s apart was his innate desire to help others. Phoday’s compassion was evident in countless instances. In 2002 if my memory served me well with the year, a gentleman faced serious immigration issues and practically lived with Phoday during that time. Phoday didn’t just offer him a place to stay, he engaged an immigration barrister to stand for him, ultimately securing his indefinite leave to remain which was promptly granted.

Later, this gentleman’s entire family of seven including the wife were also granted indefinite to remain and travel to the UK, thanks to Phoday’s guidance. Phoday’s generosity extended beyond legal aid. Many Gambians in the UK benefitted from his support, with some even providing him an allowance in gratitude, thanks including the family of the late Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

As permanent of Secretary Ministry of works and Communication, Phoday was instrumental in securing employment and promotion for many within the civil service of the Gambia Government.

Phoday’s ability to build friendships was unparalleled. He cherished his connections and always asked me to extend his greeting in those days when travelling to The Gambia from UK to friends, including late Clerk Bajo and wife Wula Cham, late Saihou Ceesay, Matar Jobe, Marafang Bayo among others.

Beyond his compassion, Phoday was a prolific and intelligent writer. I remember one day while sitting in his house in Hayes, he said to me, Sarjo, I am planning to go home but, in the meantime, I will send my books and some important newspapers for safe keeping. This was done far back two years, until three weeks before his departure from the world he instructed for the books to be collected.

Phoday’s dedication to writing and reading was a testament to his intellectual curiosity and commitment to lifelong learning. Phoday Saikuba Jarjussey dedicated his life to his nation and the United Kingdom, The Gambia and its people, as well as to the United Kingdom. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of both countries forming strong ties with notable individuals such as John McDonnell MP Hayes and Harlington Ward, politically most of the correspondence and speeches of John were written by Phoday Saikuba Jarjussey.

Phoday Saikuba Jarjussey was a man who loved to served others, an upstand pillar of support, and a true friend. His legacy of compassion and dedication will forever be remembered.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.