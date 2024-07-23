GAMBIA AT NORWAY CUP

- Advertisement -

With Norway Cup only days away, the Gambia- Norway Cup team officially started training for the tournament Monday in Oslo.

The squad comprising young talents, looked energetic and focused as the players took to the field to gear up for the prestigious youth tournament.

The Norway Cup is one of the largest and most renowned youth football tournaments in the world.

- Advertisement -

Team Gambia’s participation highlights the country’s commitment to nurturing young football talent and providing them with international exposure.

The players underwent a rigorous session under the guidance of Tijan Jaiteh, the Norway Cup representative in The Gambia, focusing on tactical drills, fitness routines, and team-building exercises. The atmosphere was positive, with players showing great enthusiasm and determination to perform well in the tournament.

Tijan expressed his optimism about the team’s prospects. “Our boys are incredibly talented and have shown great promise during the sessions. This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for them to showcase their skills on international stage. We are here to compete, learn, and most importantly, enjoy the beautiful game,” Tijan, also a sports ambassador said

- Advertisement -

The team’s training schedule includes multiple sessions each day, along with friendly matches to fine-tune their strategies. The Norway Cup 2024 promises to be a significant stepping stone for these young players, offering them invaluable experience and exposure.

Meanwhile the ScanAid School female team from Brufut are also in the Norway Cup. The team will compete in the women’s category. The school has strong pedigree in football having played in a successful Caf and Wafu championships representing The Gambia.