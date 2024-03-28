BAC official denies suppressing over D248,000 of revenue

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Mustapha Joof, the acting value property manager at the Brikama Area Council, has denied allegations that he suppressed the council’s revenue during his tenure as a revenue collector.

Counsel Gomez said the internal audit of the council in 2020 indicated that the witness suppressed D248,421,89.

- Advertisement -

“I dispute this because I don’t condone cash suppression”, the witness responded.

Mr Joof said his unit is responsible for coordinating and supervising value property rates collectors to ensure that revenues are collected and deposited in the BAC accounts.



He said this particular money was not audited by the internal auditors and it was received by the principal cashier. However, the witness was informed about the audit findings that he used to collect and not deposit. The witness denied the allegation, saying he used to deposit all his collections.

- Advertisement -

The witness provided the commission with his cash book for 2017-2020 on valued property. He was since asked to provide the cash book for 2021-2024 containing information about his collection at that period.

A resident of Brikama, Mr Joof started working at the council in March 2009 as a revenue collector. In 2018, he was posted in Bijilo as a value property collector and in July 2021, he was promoted as acting value property manager.