Qatar Fund for Development feeds 300 families in Ramadan

By Lamin Cham

In line with tradition the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) recently organized its now annual Ramadan food intervention in the country with 300 families in the in the West Coast and North Bank Regions benefitting.

The beneficiary families come from communities in Mandinary, Kombo Kerewan, Brufut, and Latriya v in the WCR and Niumi Bakalari in the North Bank Region.

The donated items include 25kg bags of rice, sugar and cooking oil some of the most sought-after commodities in the Ramadan.

Bambo M.L. Sillah, media researcher at the Qatari Embassy in Banjul who stepped in for the ambassador commented: “We are delighted to be here to execute a function that is now a tradition by the State of Qatar through the Qatar Fund for which provides support to Muslims with food to complement their needs during the Ramadan. We are building on a similar programmer last year which reached a lot of communities’’.

Mr Sillah highlighted the numerous interventions of Qatar in Gambia’s development initiatives in various fields including, education, health and disaster response among others. The beneficiaries in all the communities including women and men family heads spoke of their deep appreciation of the gift and thanked the Qatari government for the great opportunity.