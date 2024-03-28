Ecomig-Senegal donates to 20 Foni villages

- Advertisement -

The Senegalese Ecomig Contingent stationed in Foni has recently donated food items to 20 communities in Foni. The items which include rice, sugar, milk and oil.

The Mandina alkalo, Alhagie Jatta commended the Senegalese troops for their continued support to the people of Foni. He said the troops have now built a strong cordial relationship with the people of Foni.

“This is not the first time the Senegalese troops are helping communities in Foni,” he said.

He thanked the troops commander for fostering that cordial relationship which has brought lot difference between the communities of Foni and the troops stationed there.

The Chief of Foni Kansala, Ali Nyassi also commended the troops and assured them of his support. He reminded the communities of Foni that the Gambians and Senegalese are natural relatives who can build hatred among themselves.

“We should all endeavour to nurture peace and respect among ourselves and understand that these soldiers are here for a reason and whenever they are done, they will leave,” he said.