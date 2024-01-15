Saller Sports trademark wins protection from unauthorized distributors 

- Advertisement -

Press release

In protecting SALLER sports trademark from the growing rampant imitation, Malick Camara trading as Nyanga Bantang General Merchant and Sports Partner Saller German, who is also the sole agent and distributor of Saller sports in West Africa instituted a suit at the High Court against one Ousman Jallow for trademark infringement.

In his judgement delivered on 31st October 2023, Justice F.A. Achibonga, finds the defendant Ousman Jallow liable for infringing against the trademark right of the plaintiff Malick Camara by importing and distributing jersey materials with Saller Sports trademark imitations without consent or authority of the trademark right holder.

- Advertisement -

The court ordered that the imitated infringed products imported by the defendant to be immediately confiscated by the Honourable Sheriff of the High Court within ten days from the date of the judgement and restrained the defendant or persons acting under his instructions from further distribution and or importation of similar imitated products without the prior consent of the sole distributor. The defendant was further ordered to pay damages and cost to the plaintiff for the trademark infringement.

This High Court judgement is delivered on time to send a clear message to all persons to desist from any attempt to import imitated Saller Products into the market as the 2024 African Cup of nations nears and set to commence on the 13th January 2024 in Ivory Coast. All persons are hereby warned.