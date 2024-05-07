Banjul mayor explores bilaterals during OIC Summit

- Advertisement -

The Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe, has been involved in a flurry of bilateral meetings during the recent OIC summit.

According the mayor, her office has used the opportunity presented by the huge presence of foreign delegates at the recent OIC summit to project the capital as well as initiate networking with high profile officials.

She added that it is important that the city of Banjul got more involved in the summit in ways much more than just the name.

- Advertisement -

In one of her engagements during the summit, Mayor Lowe met and held discussion with the deputy prime minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq and his delegation at the Coco Ocean Hotel.

“We had a long closed-door meeting which proved to be very engaging and fruitful centering around Refela and how to collaborate for the empowerment of women and youths of Banjul in particular and The Gambia in general,” the mayor said.

The visiting Pakistani diplomat expressed delight at the meeting which he said is in line with the theme of the summit, enhancing unity and sustainable development.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the mayor received the deputy minister of foreign affairs and director for EU affairs who led the delegation of the Republic of Türkiye Mehmet Kemal Bozay together with the Ambassador designated to The Gambia Turker OBA.

“We had a long and fruitful meeting all geared towards the empowerment of women and youths of Banjul and by extension The Gambia. Refela which is a brand name in Türkiye was also at the center of our discussions in line with the theme of the OIC conference ‘enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development. I was particularly satisfied with the outcome of the meeting and now looking forward to the formulation and implementation of our action plans for a win-win collaboration,” the mayor said.