JONATHAN ARRIVES TO HELP NATIONAL DIALOGUE ON CONSTITUTION

- Advertisement -

Former Nigerian president Dr Goodluck Jonathan has arrived in The Gambia last evening to support the country’s ongoing constitutional review process and facilitate the process of forging a workable national consensus.

He was welcomed at the airport by Justice minister Dawda Jallow, who confirmed that the former Nigerian president will help in the national dialogue on the constitution.

- Advertisement -

According to a press statement signed by Jonathan’s adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president who was invited to The Gambia by President Adama Barrow, is expected to deploy his experience and goodwill as a well-respected international statesman towards advancing the constitutional review process and enhancing the progress of the continuing national dialogue, in line with the expectations of Gambians.

The ongoing Gambian transition involves the drafting of a new constitution which has to be passed by the National Assembly before being submitted to a national referendum.

According to the Gambian authorities, the former president is being invited to facilitate the process of the dialogue because of his neutrality and proven record in democratic and constitutional reforms.

Dr. Jonathan will be meeting with various stakeholders including President Barrow, political party leaders and parliamentarians, while in the country

The assignment is consistent with the vision of the Elders Forum, a newly constituted body, by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, to drive proactive consultations with stakeholders in the West African sub-region towards preventing and resolving governance and election-related tensions.

Dr. Jonathan will be supported by the leaders of the intergovernmental International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) who have been designated by the Gambian Government to provide secretarial assistance to the former President, in the course of the mission.