Judge orders PS Sanyang to appear in person or else…

By Bruce Asemota

Justice BA Bakre of the High Court in Banjul has ordered Permanent Secretary Buba Sanyang of the Ministry of Local Government and Lands to personally appear before his court and explain why he had not executed a promise he made to the court.

Justice Bakre made this order on Monday relating to a civil suit between German Bernd George Dietrich and the alkalo of Bijilo, Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General.

PS Sanyang had promised the court on the last adjourned date that he was going to come up with a settlement plan within 14 days to resolve the suit. He had apparently not done so resulting in the judge summoning him.

The judge furthermore ordered the state to come up with a clear settlement plan that will ensure that all those who encroached upon Mr Dietrich’s property pay him compensation or the state provides equivalent plots of lands to him.

On February 21, the judge told PS Sanyang to comply with the law and gave him six weeks to come up with settlement plan. He adjourned the case to June 12 for Sanyang to inform the court on whether he had come up with the plan.

But on the day, PS Sanyang was a no-show. The case has now been adjourned to 4 July 2023.

It could be recalled that IGP Abdoulie Sanyang was also physically ordered to appear before the judge on this same matter.

The judge had ordered the IGP to provide the requisite police escort to execute a judgment in favour of the German against the Bijilo alkalo.