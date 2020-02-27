Kanyi said he and ex-Minister Touray took part in killing Koro

By Bruce Asemota

Alagie Kanyi, a former soldier and the sixth prosecution witness in the trial of Yankuba Touray has disclosed that himself, Yankuba, Edward Singhatey, Peter Singhatey, Pa Alieu Gomez, Tumbul Tamba and BK Jatta participated in the killing of Ousman ‘Koro’ Ceesay, a Finance minister in the government of the military interregnum in 1995.

Kanyi made this revelation yesterday while responding to questions by Defence Counsel Sissoho during cross-examination before Justice Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court.

Kanyi told the court that they all beat Ceesay until he died in Touray’s residence but can’t confirm who delivered the killer blow.

He stated that Touray was within his premises when Edward briefed himself, Tamba, Gomez and Jatta about the mission. He denied being intoxicated at the time.

Kanyi testified that when Ceesay was first struck, he fell down and they all began hitting him until he died.