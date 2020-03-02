Karpowership donates books, 2 computers to National Library

By Fatoumata Joof

Karpowership, a Turkish energy company operating in The Gambia on Friday donated hundreds of books and two brand new computers to the Gambia National Library in Brikama.

The donation was done to encourage the culture of reading as well as help students in their research to broaden their knowledge.

Yankuba Mamburay, the country manager of Karpowership, said after the inauguration of the extension and renovation of the library in December last year, Karpowership saw the need to provide books for the library to enable students upgrade themselves.

“That’s why we got the support of our head office to come here to procure two new computers and we have several hundred books here in almost all the disciplines; be it in the arts and science sector, agricultural sector, business and economics, accountancy, medicine and history, information and technology; almost all the important areas people need to do research on,” he said.

Mamburay said he is hopeful that the books will be put to best use and the benefit will go beyond just the students but the community and the general population as well.

“Education is key for national; that’s why we are very passionate about supporting the library; about supporting the education sector to ensure that our Gambian people are ready to face the challenges out there in the world to equip themselves with the knowledge and the skills that they need to develop and guide this country,” he added.

“We are very glad and grateful for the opportunity to contribute our quota towards the amelioration of the power supply in the Gambia and as a result, towards the development of the country. We all know that electricity is paramount for the development of any nation.”

He further stated that with their operations in The Gambia the company will continue to engage in social responsibility projects that will help the growth of the local people as well as providing educational tools.

And as a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to Gambia’s development and will continue to provide all Gambians sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity for many more years to come, he added.

Professor Pierre Gomez, the chairman of the Gambia National Library Service Authority in his statement said The Gambia cannot be developed if Gambians do not read.

“We need to derive pleasure in reading; the nation needs all of us to make an effort to make sure that children, parents we read, get the information, get the knowledge so that we can be better citizens and informed citizenry,” he said.

Professor Gomez disclosed his management team’s plan to establish regional libraries which he described as part of human rights and democracy.

He called on all stakeholders to emulate Karpowership so that libraries are found in all regions of the country so that library services are brought to the door steps of the Gambian people.

Baba Sheriff Bojang, a consultant for Karpowership explained that the Gambia national library is one of the first library branches outside Banjul and during his school days, the library used to be his second home.

This was a very important library in The Gambia and we have to give kudos to Karpowership for seeing the need to make sure this library does not die because if you don’t invest in a place like a library, what happens is that it will degenerate and ultimately will go into a state of disrepair and nobody will use it.”

Alieu Sonko, a senior library officer, said libraries are places where intellectuals are created, while calling on students including those at the university, to make good use of the books.

He assured members of Karpowership that the books will be used for the intended purpose and will be effectively managed.

The event was attended by Fatou Camara, a consultant for Karpowership and Lamin Singhateh from the Brikama Area Council.