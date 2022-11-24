Kharafa Sonko debunks Ramou Sabally

By Omar Bah

Opposition UDP deputy national campaign manager has denied Ramou Sabally’s claims that he invited her to a supposed meeting called to discuss a succession plan for KM Mayor Talib Bensouda to take over from Ousainu Darboe.

In an audio released on Tuesday, the former National People’s Party (NPP) women mobiliser accused Kharafa Sonko of inviting her to attend a meeting at the KMC but she was not informed what the meeting was about.

ADVERTISEMENT

But reacting to the allegations in a Star FM exclusive yesterday, Kharafa Sonko said contrary to Ramou’s allegations, he met her at the council.

“When I met her there, she told me she wanted to have a private discussion with Mayor Talib Bensouda and wanted me to be present. Malick Kanteh is my witness because I was there. So, she said she had an interview with one radio station and attacked Talib and his mother. But she regretted what she said and wanted to apologise to Talib. So, she told Talib she was there to apologise but Talib told her not to worry about it,” he stated.

Sonko said Madam Sabally insisted that Talib should take her to his mother to apologise to her personally but Talib told her his mother is “not a politician and might have not listened even to her comments”.

“I swear to God, this is all I discussed with Ramou Sabally at Talib’s place,” he added.

He said the other thing they discussed was about some people from Sinchu Gidom who wanted to cross-carpet to the UDP and she wanted Talib to grace the occasion as guest of honour and wanted him to help with the printing of 120 T-shirts and purchasing of food items. Mr Sonko said UDP leader Ousainu Darboe had advised Ramou to allow the Sinchu Gidom and Jambur rallies to be held on the same day in Jambur to avoid having two rallies in a quick succession.

“But because she wanted to have the rally her own way, she decided to bring it to the KMC bureau. I am UDP and very committed to Ousainu Darboe. People like me joined the UDP at a very young age and at a very difficult time and the party leader knows that very well,” he noted.

Mr Sonko however said he cannot rule out the fact that there are camps in the UDP but he was quick to say that it is normal in any political setup.

“But I want to say all UDP supporters should unite behind the party,” he said.