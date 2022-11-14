Kiang West roads project on course

The Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure is currently implementing another important road network project in Kiang West, covering a total distance of 87km, funded by the government of the Gambia, a report shared with The Standard from the ministry said.

According to the ministry, construction of the project cost 1.2 billion dalasi and the first phase of the project, covering 39km, is progressing smoothly, starting from Sankandi on the highway to the interior of Kiang West.

“The ultimate aim of this first phase of the project is to connect major villages in Kiang, such as Kemoto, Tankular, Joly, Jali, Manduar, and the rest of the other settlements in the hinterland of Kiang, in a bid to bring them closer to the main south bank road of The Gambia.

When completed in totality, the SanKandi – Karantaba road projects will link Kiang and Foni along the Bintang Bolong.

“This landmark project will not only benefit the people of Kiang and the Lower River Region but The Gambia as a whole. Gai Construction Company is the contractor,” the statement said.