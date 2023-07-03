King Sports says group out to lobby IEC to ban UDP

Musa Koteh, a strong online political warrior commonly called King Sports, has said a group comprising Gambians at home and abroad has been formed to peacefully lobby for the Independent Electoral Commission to ban main opposition UDP from contesting the 2026 elections.

In an audio shared with The Standard, Mr Koteh himself a former UDP supporter of the party said the group’s reasons for such a move is because UDP is a ‘violent party’ and also a tribalist party out to cause instability in the country.

Mr Koteh said many people have signed up to the agenda and in the near future they would be holding meetings to mobilise more people.

In the audio one Lang Balla Sawo and Mbaye Touray could be heard subscribing to the idea and welcoming the initiative.

The Standard contacted a UDP official over the matter who said the party does not reply to nonentities on wishful thinking. “Every man in his right sense knows that the UDP is the leading and most credible political player in this country and therefore the only alternative hope for this nation. We have little patience for people looking for attention,” a UDP source said.