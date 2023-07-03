D2.5M SUVS FOR NAMS EXPLAINED

By Lamin Cham & Tabora Bojang

A fleet of brand new Prados each costing D2.5 million have arrived for National Assembly Members. The vehicles are currently packed at the Assembly grounds waiting for documentation and distribution to the NAMs.

Ever since pictures of the fleet surfaced online, many Gambians have taken to social media to lambast the NAMs for choosing a luxurious life when their constituents are grappling with daily economic hardship.

The Standard tried the Clerk of the House for explanation about the vehicles but he would not pick our calls or respond to enquiries through text messages.

However, a National Assembly Member has confirmed to us that the vehicles are indeed procured for them. “The story goes like this. From the very first day of the new parliament in April 2022, we were told that each member will be issued with a vehicle costing D2.5M. We were also told that we would be required to pay half of the cost, D1.5M, while the state will pay for the other half and since then we have been deducted each month but the vehicles only arrived this week. It is optional of course but I have not yet known of any member who has declined the offer,” a member of the assembly who preferred anonymity said yesterday. Our source said the vehicles are not a gift or donation from anyone but they are transparently procured by the NAMs.