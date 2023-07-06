Lagos State, Gambia partner on community policing

The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency LNSA says it is set for an international exchange programme on community policing with The Gambia.

The agency’s general manager Ifalade Oyekan, disclosed this after a discussion with a delegation led by a security consultant and son of the former President of The Gambia, Mr Omar Jawara, at the headquarters of the agency at Bolade Oshodi, Lagos.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Jawara, who expressed delight at the agency’s pioneer work in community policing in Africa, also commended the effort of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at making Lagos safer and more secure.

He said The Gambia, as a West African country, has a lot in common with Nigeria, thus, a conducive environment should be created for symbiotic relations between the two countries.

“Nigeria and The Gambia will obviously be the better for it, if we collaborate,” Jawara was quoted to have said.

In his remarks, the GM, LNSA said, “This visit is a sign that our governor is doing something unique and commendable. That is why even our brothers across borders can see and want us to exchange ideas and I can assure you that Mr Governor will graciously do anything to make Lagos the cynosure of all eyes as a safe home for residents and a secure haven for business and leisure visitors.”

Ifalade added that the exchange programme would benefit the two countries as they share experiences while assuring Lagosians of Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to a safer and more secure Lagos State.

The Punch