Prosecutors drop criminal charges against Aisha Fatty

By Binta A Bah

Prosecutors at the Banjul Magistrates’ Court yesterday withdrew criminal charges against Gambian socialite Aisha Fatty who was accused of stealing money, gold, and two Mercedes Benz vehicles from one Abdoulaye Thiam, a Senegalese businessman.

Fatty was facing eight charges of theft all of which were withdrawn by the prosecutors who said they needed to put their house in order.

Addressing the court, the presiding magistrate Mohammed Krubally said: “Since criminal law places a burden on the prosecution to proof its case beyond all reasonable doubt, and because they are unprepared to proceed with this matter by this application, this court has no option than granting the application and order the withdrawal of this matter”.

Aisha who had not been appearing in court since the criminal charges were brought against her turned up yesterday and was expected to take her plea before the prosecutor’s application to withdraw the charges.

Meanwhile a separate case, a civil one, between Fatty and Mr Thiam, continues at the Banjul High Court presided over by Justice Ebrahim Jaiteh.