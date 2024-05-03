Turkish president not attending OIC summit

- Advertisement -

As the OIC heads of state and government summit gets closer, President Barrow has announced that he received a call from President Tayyip Erdo?an of the Republic of Türkiye saying he will not be able to attend the summit due to critical national engagements.

State House however said the Turkish leader deemed it important to personally reach out to inform the host of the summit, President Barrow about this development.

According to State House the duo discussed the geopolitical issues of interest to the Muslim Ummah, increasing the volume of Gambia- Turkish trade and continuous support for The Gambia’s Security Sector Reform programme.