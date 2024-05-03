26.1 C
City of Banjul
Friday, May 3, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Gambia asylum seeker beaten to death by Pakistanis in Italy

649
- Advertisement -
image 8

By Omar Bah

An 18-year-old Gambian asylum seeker was beaten to death by a group of Pakistani asylum seekers near Asti, Italy on the evening of April 30, The Standard has been reliably informed. The young man who Has not been identified, was pronounced dead in the hospital from his injuries. The Gambian, a guest of a local migrant centre at Cassinasco, was attacked with sticks and chains by the other migrants after an argument in the centre of Canelli.

He was rescued and immediately taken to a hospital in Alessandria, where he spent two days in the intensive care unit, unsuccessfully fighting for his life.

Previous article
GDC rallies support for OIC Summit
Next article
Turkish president not attending OIC summit
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions