GDC rallies support for OIC Summit

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress has urged its supporters and Gambians in general to help the government to ensure a successful hosting of the OIC Summit in Banjul.

In a statement shared with The Standard, GDC leader Mamma Kandeh stated: “I write in my capacity as party leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress, but most especially as a concern Gambian, to call on Gambians, irrespective of our differences, to join hands and offer our unflinching support to the government to make sure the OIC Summit in Banjul is successful.”

- Advertisement -

The party said the OIC, being the second-largest gathering in the world, should be marked with unity and focused on selling the image of the nation.

“We will be having leaders from the 57 member states, and our support will be very paramount because, with the magnitude of the event, the government alone cannot do it. I called on Gambians to take ownership of the OIC and consider ourselves very fortunate to have had the opportunity to host world leaders in The Gambia. The time is right for us to be identified and seen as one people, one nation, despite our political differences, which is healthy for any democracy. It is only right to do one thing, and that is to offer our support and ideas to see this through,” it added.

It added: “The Gambia will be on the receiving end of the success or failure of the OIC, and despite our divergent views on this OIC, which we are all entitled to, it should be an opportunity for all of us to progressively work towards registering a successful OIC. I would not do justice if I failed to acknowledge the efforts of former President Yahya Jammeh, whose efforts gave us the opportunity to host the OIC in a few days. Jammeh bid for the OIC to be hosted in 2019 but was defeated in the 2016 presidential election. My heartfelt congratulations to President Barrow and his government for moving on with the OIC. I would like to assure the government of our support and best wishes during these two historic days of May 4 and 5, 2024.”