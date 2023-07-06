Man convicted for defiling student

By Amadou Jadama

One Aboulie Bah, a Senegalese, was yesterday convicted and sentenced to a fine of D100.000, in default to serve two years in prison for defiling a 17-year-old Grade 8 student.

The court also ordered Bah to pay a compensation of D250, 000 to the victim, in default to serve another two years in prison with all sentences running concurrently.

In his plea of mitigation, Mr Bah begged the court to temper justice with mercy as he is a family man.

In handing down judgment, the trial magistrate Anna Mendy said the effect of defilement in “our community is of growing concern as most men, both young and elderly, venture into such wicked or evil attitude by taking advantage of vulnerable young girls who by the laws of the land are not capable of giving consent to any sexual activity, mostly resulting into unwanted pregnancies and, as in this case, a halt to her schooling.”

The magistrate said the age difference between the convict and the victim is 47, implying that the convict is more than a father to the victim, and therefore should have protected her from unscrupulous individuals.

“To make it worst, the victim in this matter holds the convict as her grandfather,” the magistrate said.

She added that since the convict is a first time offender and also because he did not waste the court’s time, she is tempted not to give him a heavy sentence. The court informed the convict about his right to appeal.