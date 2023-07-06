Migration activists meet VP over deportations

By Olimatou Coker

Members of Concerned Gambian Youth Network, a group advocating for an end to the current deportation of Gambians from EU countries on Monday met the vice president, Muhammed B.S Jallow for a discussion on issues it raised in a letter sent to the inspectator general of police.

The letter was an appeal against the decision by the IGP to refuse them a permit to hold a protest march.

“In the letter, we gave reasons why we feel that we should protest against deportations because the conditions and treatment of deportees by the deporting countries are horrible. So we highlighted these concerns in the letter and copied many authorities including State House,” Mr Jaiteh said.

According to him, the meeting with the vice president was “very fruitful as it provided both sides with a better understanding of the issues and how to search for a solution.”

Mr Jaiteh said the vice president promised to take up their concerns with the government in general.

The group thanked the vice president for accepting to receive them.