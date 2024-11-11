Lecturer says migrant workers deals manifest gov’t’s failure to create jobs

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Essa Njie, a political science lecturer at the University of The Gambia currently pursuing PhD at University of Denver, has said agreements The Gambia signed with Spain, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, designed to send Gambians to work in their labour markets, speak to the “inability, weakness and incompetence” of the government to address the country’s unemployment problems.

In recent months, government announced it has signed migration agreements with Spain, Saudi and UAE for Gambians to be recruited for fixed term jobs in these countries and return home once work is completed.

Government believes it will among others curb the trend of irregular migration.

However, according to Mr Njie, speaking to The Standard, this strategy in the name of curbing irregular migration only exposes the weaknesses and incompetence of African governments to live up to expectations. “This is again, another way of the government telling the youths that it has no plans or hope for them and they must go out in order to live a better life and lift their families out of poverty and deprivation. Equally, this exposes the government’s lack of innovative ideas to reduce its over-dependence on external governments, especially the West and Arab countries for development,” he said.

Mr Njie argued that a country plagued with a staggering poverty rate, a D110 billion debt, D41 billion trade deficit, deteriorating and dilapidated healthcare and education systems, should not be busy exporting its young people to work and build the economies of other countries.

He said while these agreements may increase economic productivity in Spain, Saudi and UAE, it keeps The Gambia away from its responsibility of employment creation for the citizens.

He said government must understand that the West, especially Europe, is dealing with its own dual crisis of migration and economic challenges, forcing their governments to revisit immigration laws and policies amid the rise of far-right parties in some countries. “Not only is Spain dealing with the crisis of irregular migration, but unemployment rose to 12% in the first quarter of 2024 from an initial 11% in the preceding year” he said.

Njie said regarding the Saudi and UAE deals, rights groups, such as Human Rights Watch have raised concerns about the plight of migrant workers there who mostly become “domestic workers in abusive working environments.”

“Sadly, the Barrow government through the employment ministry is dodging from its responsibility of creating the right economic environment for young people to work in their country and live dignified lives; rather, has decided to embark on a youth export mission, in a bid to deceive Gambians that they are creating job opportunities for them, using well-crafted terms, knowing Gambians and their idiosyncratic view towards overseas travel. This move by the government to export our young people in the name of skilled labour is nothing but a testament to the government’s incompetence to make life better for Gambians.”