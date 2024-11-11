6 arrested for allegedly stealing used Nawec transformers

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police have announced yesterday that a total of six suspects were on Saturday arrested and detained based on their individual and collective responsibilities in the alleged theft of used transformers at the Nawec Fajara booster station.

Updating The Standard on the case, Cadet Inspector Sainabou Manjang, acting police PRO, said the arrests followed several reports received by the Bakau police about several transformers gone missing and allegedly stolen over the past few months at the booster station.

- Advertisement -

She said so far, investigators have discovered ‘obvious collusion’ by a Nawec employee and security guards from a private security firm contracted to provide security at the facility.

“Facts have revealed that five used transformers were stolen and sold to a scrap metal dealer at a cost of D190,000 during the period. Further evidence established that the proceeds realized in the apparent criminal enterprise were shared among the conspirators,” Acting PRO Manjang said.

According to her, police are working to determine the full extent of the theft.