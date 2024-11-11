‘Barrow wants to be succeeded by NPP member’

- Advertisement -

The deputy spokesman of the National Peoples Party has said President Barrow wants to achieve a political success that has eluded both former presidents Jawara and Jammeh.

This, Seedy Njie said, is to pass the presidency to a member of his party, in this case, the NPP.

Speaking at the NPP West Coast Region’s fund-raising event on Saturday, Mr Njie said this can only be achieved through institutionalising the party. “That is why the NPP built bureaus all over the country to keep it alive. As father of the party, Barrow’s wish is for his children and grandchildren in the party to succeed him and that is why he wants the party to remain strong and lasting,” Njie said.

The NPP deputy spokesman said Barrow wants to leave an unrivaled legacy of true democracy and rule of law as well as human and infrastructural development never seen in the country before.

”Already, even areas that have never seen tarred roads are now connected with one,” he said.

According to Mr Njie, President Barrow is very happy with the initiative taken by the West Coast regional executive committee under the leadership of Lamin Jamba Jammeh.

“The president conveyed his delight with your this initiative,” Njie told the audience. He assured that other regions will follow suit. Mr Njie announced that President Barrow has made a personal donation of D100K towards the WCR fund raising.