Today is Remembrance Day

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Today November 11, is Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day owing to the tradition of wearing a remembrance poppy. The day is observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. Hostilities ended “at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” of 1918, in accordance with the armistice signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente.

In The Gambia, this morning, the British High Commission, The Gambia Legion, veterans and their families, will join the rest of the world in commemorating the day at a ceremony taking place at the Fajara War Cemetery.

- Advertisement -

A two-minute silence will be observed by attendees paying their respects to the men and women who bravely fought during both World Wars and other conflicts. Wreaths will be laid by British Deputy High Commissioner, Martin Norman, the Gambian Minister of Defence, Sering Modou Njie, and representatives of the Diplomatic Corps to honour the bravery of all fallen heroes who served and sacrificed for our freedom.