Gambia News

Belgian found dead in suspected suicide in Brufut

304
By Olimatou Coker

Police in Brufut have responded to a report of an alleged suicide in the village involving a 57-year-old Belgian national, Eric Frans T. de Lucke, on Saturday.

According to Cadet Sainabou Manjang, the acting police PRO in a statement on the police media page, the scene was jointly visited by the Crime Scene Investigation [CSI] team and CID officers to determine the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide.

The police urged the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring public safety and security of the citizenry.

