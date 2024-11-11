Belgian found dead in suspected suicide in Brufut

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police in Brufut have responded to a report of an alleged suicide in the village involving a 57-year-old Belgian national, Eric Frans T. de Lucke, on Saturday.

According to Cadet Sainabou Manjang, the acting police PRO in a statement on the police media page, the scene was jointly visited by the Crime Scene Investigation [CSI] team and CID officers to determine the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide.

- Advertisement -

The police urged the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring public safety and security of the citizenry.