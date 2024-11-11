Investigations launched into death of ex-Senegalese finance minister

- Advertisement -

The death of Mamadou Moustapha Ba, former Senegalese Minister of Finance and Budget, has raised numerous questions and led the Prosecutor of the High Court of Dakar to open an investigation to determine the cause.

The decision follows information received by Senegalese authorities containing elements that require further scrutiny to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death, which occurred recently in France.

Article 66 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which governs investigations into suspicious or unexplained deaths, the prosecutor has promptly ordered an autopsy.

- Advertisement -

This procedure aims to provide clear answers on the factors that may have led to Mamadou Moustapha Ba’s sudden passing, allowing medical experts to identify, to the extent possible, any medical or accidental causes linked to this unexpected event.

In an official statement, the prosecutor’s office noted that “information received regarding the circumstances of the death” includes “elements that justify conducting further investigations to determine the cause of death.” The autopsy is thus expected to shed essential light on what remains a mysterious event at present.

Mamadou Moustapha Ba was a prominent figure in Senegal’s administration, widely recognized for his commitment and dedication. As Minister of Finance and Budget, he played a significant role in strengthening Senegal’s economy, driving forward several financial

- Advertisement -

His sudden passing has left a void in Senegal’s political and economic landscape, triggering a wave of sadness among his former colleagues and the wider Senegalese public.

The decision to conduct an autopsy will, where possible, help identify the exact causes of his death. While this decision stems from legitimate concerns, it also highlights the Senegalese authorities’ determination to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this case, in line with legal protocols.

The nation now awaits the findings of this investigation, which should provide answers to the questions raised by the unexpected loss of such a respected public servant.

Senenews.com