High-speed internet, mobile apps, online payments: how betting companies influenced Africa’s digitalization

- Advertisement -

The digitalization of each region on the planet follows its unique scenario. In some places, IT companies became the driving force behind the transition from analog technologies to digital, while in others, online services took the lead. In Africa, however, this role has fallen to betting companies. With the lack of modern banking infrastructure, bookmakers have been advancing mobile payments. The rise of mobile app usage for betting, gambling, and related payments has encouraged telecommunications companies to develop mobile internet and financial services. In turn, other players in the digital market have also joined in.

Sports betting and gambling have been quite popular since ancient Egypt. With the emergence of the first major betting companies, gambling became more regulated, predictable, and secure.

As major players in the global economy, bookmakers have begun to have a significant influence on the development of various sectors of modern life. They have literally become a driving force behind technological progress and digitalization in Africa, advancing and popularizing several key areas:

- Advertisement -

Mobile technology and internet accessibility

Since modern online betting and gambling are impossible without quality internet, bookmakers have made special efforts in this area. After all, how can you make money online without fast and reliable access to it?

Gradually, betting activity via mobile devices in Africa has taken the lead, surpassing all other methods. Bookmakers responded by developing even less resource-intensive lightweight and more sophisticated mobile betting applications.

- Advertisement -

Sports betting with live match streaming and online gaming generated such a high traffic volume that telecommunications companies had to actively develop their networks in Africa, offering customers high network quality and attractive tariffs.

Financial inclusion and digital payments

The modern infrastructure presence allows telecommunications operators to implement not only classic services but also financial solutions.

That’s why the three largest mobile payment services in Africa were launched not by banks but by the telecom industry. These are M-Pesa from Vodafone and Safaricom, MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) from MTN Group, and Orange Money from Orange S.A.

The alliance of operators and bookmakers creates beneficial offers for clients. In particular, global betting company 1xBet frequently runs promos with cashback when funding gaming accounts via one or multiple payment systems.

Technological training and new jobs

The economic activity of “digital” companies leads to an increase in job opportunities for skilled personnel. Africans now have new employment prospects in software development, data analysis, and customer support.

In turn, training in new technologies fosters digital skills development and increases the income of African youth, who have long known the answer to the question of how to make money online.

Support for digital entrepreneurship

Affiliate marketing is one of the most popular areas of online business, and its development is actively stimulated by bookmakers. Thanks to this support, many online entrepreneurs have emerged in Africa who know exactly how to make money online for free.

Thanks to affiliate marketing, owners of news sites, blogs, YouTube channels, social media pages, or messenger groups can increase their income simply by redirecting traffic to partner sites. They are guaranteed timely payments and technical support from the bookmaker.

1xPartners Affiliate Program

According to reputable expert organizations such as SiGMA, IGA, SBC, SEA, and others, 1xPartners from 1xBet is among the best affiliate programs in the sports betting and gambling industry.

The main advantages of 1xPartners include:

Generous bonuses for new partners

High conversion rates—up to 40% of players make their first deposit

Up to 40% lifetime commission for each referred player

RevShare, CPA, and hybrid partnership models

Commission payouts through over 200 financial methods

Strong management support for partners

Within 1xPartners, partner income is unlimited—the commission amount depends solely on the number of players brought to the 1xBet platform. This is why collaboration with 1xPartners is the best answer to the question of how to make money from home.