Welcome to the Spin of Thrones 3 grand final with a prize pool of €250,000!

Bookmaker 1xBet announces the start of the third and final Spin of Thrones series tournament. The Spin of Thrones 3 total prize pool is €250,000, and it will be distributed among the 400 best players, while the winner will receive a mega prize of €70,000!

How to take part?

The Spin of Thrones 3 will run from December 6, 2024, to January 7, 2025. To take part, follow three simple steps:

Log in or register on 1xBet Click the Take Part button on the Spin of Thrones III tournament page Play selected slots on the competition page

Players need to bet at least €0.1 in the promo slots. For each prediction, the user receives 1 point for every €0.1 in the bet.

How much money can you win?

The Spin of Thrones 3 tournament will be held in 25 stages. To move on to the next level, a player must collect the required number of points. Only those who have reached the final 25th stage can claim the main prize.

The €250,000 prize pool will be distributed as follows:

1st place – €70,000 (minimum stage – 25)

2nd place – €45,000 (minimum stage – 24)

3rd place – €30,000 (minimum stage – 24)

4th place – €20,000 (minimum stage – 24)

5th place – €10,000 (minimum stage – 23)

6 – 10th place – €3,500 (minimum stage – 23)

11 – 20th place – €1,000 (minimum stage – 22)

21 – 50th place – €500 (minimum stage – 21)

51 – 100th place – €250 (minimum stage – 21)

100 – 150th place – €150 (minimum stage – 20)

150 – 200th place – €100 (minimum stage – 19)

200 – 300th place – €50 (minimum stage – 18)

301 – 400th place – €25 (minimum stage – 16)

All prizes won will be credited to the player’s main account within 72 hours after the tournament ends, and the money received does not require wagering.

Additional tournament awards

That’s not all – the organizers have prepared additional prizes!

Each player who reaches stage 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 or 25 enters a random drawing for the Mystery Box with free spins. From stage 3 to 11, 20 packages are drawn daily. From stages 13 to 17, there is a chance for 5 packages every day, and from 19 to 25 – for 1 package.

Register for the Spin of Thrones 3 tournament now and earn your right to the €70,000 top prize!