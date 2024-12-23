Stop the blatant destruction of Salagi Forest

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

The decision by the Department of Forestry to allocate a portion of Salagi Forest to GACH Global Company as a depot for basalt is not only irresponsible but also unjustified which directly injures national interest. In its press release the Ministry of Information said the decision was based on the urgent need to secure the supply and storage of basalt into the country. They claim that after consultations, the most ideal place was the Salagi Forest park where an old quarry would be used on a temporary basis. The fact is that the residents of Sukuta have vehemently objected to this decision. Environmental organisations, experts and activists have rejected this decision. Therefore, who did the Department of Forestry consult and agree with to arrive at this decision?

What is certain is that the Minister of Environment herself had a meeting with residents of Sukuta and environmental stakeholders some time ago and she was told in no uncertain terms that there should not be any encroachment on Salagi Forest. In the press release, they claim that prior to the approval of this decision, an assessment was conducted by NEA leading to the issuance of a ‘Provisional Environmental Approval’. But they did not indicate how long this ‘provisional’ approval will last? Why did the Department of Forestry, NEA or the ministry not disclose the duration of this ‘provisional’ approval?

The ministry and its allied agencies should not hide behind the law to legalise decisions that are illegitimate, unethical and unjustified. Just because law grants certain powers does not necessarily justify and legalize the use of those powers anyhow. This decision has no legal, social, economic or environmental benefits to justify it. Rather, this decision only reflects a consistent trend by this government to bastardise our forests and natural resources for private and selfish gain.

For example, the attempt to encroach on Salagi Forest did not start today. In 2019, there was a similar attempt to give a portion of the forest to a private business prompting former top officials of the Ministry of Environment to write an open letter of appeal to the president to rescind the decision. They rightly told him that The Gambia has both domestic and international obligations to preserve and protect the environment. The environment of the Gambia is our collective heritage.

Our forest cover is fast dwindling, as encroachments on our wetlands, beaches, forests and threats to the environment are at an unprecedented level. The Gambia has lost most of its wildlife. This is precisely because the ministry responsible for the environment has shown its total lack of interest and commitment to protect the environment. Public officials must not arrogate to themselves the power to unilaterally decide our collective resources and heritage just because they can wrap themselves with laws. Today, one can manipulate the law to do as one wishes while in office but surely the day of reckoning shall come. No law or official title gives anyone the right and power to plunder public property willfully. Salagi Forest, like all forest parks in The Gambia, is shrinking fast by the day because of the lack of political will to enforce environmental laws.

Rather what is obvious is how private interest is prioritised over national interest. History will one day come to write that the Minister of Environment Rohey John Manjang and the Barrow Administration are the greatest liabilities and destroyers of the Gambian environment which is a direct threat to the lives and livelihoods of Gambians and the Gambia as a nation, today and in the future. Time will tell. For The Gambia, our homeland.

Editor’s note: Salagi Forest Park was established on 1 January, 1954. It covers 262 hectares.