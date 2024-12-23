Recognising the strength of UDP: a necessity for defeating NPP in the 2026 elections

- Advertisement -

By Lamin N Sanyang

The United Democratic Party (UDP), the country’s leading opposition party, has just concluded what is arguably its most successful nationwide tour. The enthusiastic reception of its leader in the West Coast Region and Kanifing Municipality not only underscores the party’s enduring popularity in urban areas but also highlights its unique position within the opposition landscape.

As the 2026 presidential elections approach, acknowledging the formidable strength of the UDP is crucial—not just for mobilising opposition forces against the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), but also for inspiring voters to embrace change. The current political and economic challenges in The Gambia reflect a fragmented opposition strategy in dismantling the entrenched political power of Yahya Jammeh. The ideological rigidity of some parties, such as PDOIS, and influential civil society figures has often alienated them from the UDP, leading to flawed and unconstitutional coalition-building efforts. These missteps culminated in the election of an independent president who, rather than fostering unity, wielded unrestrained power to form alliances with remnants of the former regime. Under President Barrow’s leadership, this coalition dysfunction has diverted focus from governance to targeting the UDP. Instead of addressing urgent national issues, Barrow has directed resources to counter UDP’s growing influence, resulting in widespread impunity, corruption, and favoritism. This UDP-phobia has defined his administration, weakening political accountability and deepening the country’s socioeconomic challenges.

As the 2026 elections draw nearer, opposition parties must leverage UDP’s political capital to challenge Barrow effectively. The UDP, with its robust grassroots support, financial resources, and qualified personnel, is uniquely positioned to defeat the ruling party and mobilise undecided voters. Despite occasional internal leadership challenges, the UDP has demonstrated resilience and maturity, proving its ability to navigate crises and maintain its dominance. However, this vision of change requires a collective effort. PDOIS, Essa Fall, civil society actors, and other stakeholders must overcome intellectual elitism and ideological differences to rally behind the UDP as the practical solution for unifying the opposition.

Such political compromise would prioritise the country’s collective interest over individual ambitions. Failing to unite under one umbrella risks prolonging the suffering of Gambians and enabling the continuation of corruption, nepotism, and impunity under Barrow’s rule. The Gambia cannot afford to fall further behind Senegal, whose rapid development poses an existential challenge to the country’s survival. Unity is not merely a political advantage—it is a national imperative.