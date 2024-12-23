VDF’s Santa comes early for Christian community

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

In the spirit of Christmas, a joyous feast in the Christian religion, renowned local charity Vision Development Foundation (VDF) over the weekend presented food, drinks and money to the Gambia Christian Council.

Founded almost 30 years ago by businessman Momodou Turo Darboe, VDF regularly provides humanitarian assistance to communities, organisations and faith groups across the country and in various sectors.

In this latest donation, the foundation provided the GCC with 100 bags of rice, 50 cartons of drinks and D50,000 cash to distribute to deserving Christian community members. Saikou Fofana, a senior official of the VDF said the donation is a fixed annual programme of his organisation and an initiative of its founder.

Reverend Moses Drammeh representing the Christian Council thanked the VDF for the gesture and prayed for greater success and prosperity for the foundation and its founder patron Momodou Turo Darboe.

On the sidelines of this presentation, the foundation also reached out with a D30,000 cash donation to the Ekun Baba Hunting Society.