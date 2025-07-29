In defence of UDP leader Ousainu Darboe: A hero who never surrenders

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Saddam Sanyang,

Netherlands

Most of the Gambian men wore skirts like the Scottish men.

Because they don’t dare to call themselves men.

Because they were afraid of being arrested by the junta. Because they were afraid of being killed by the soldiers. Because they don’t dare to sacrifice their lives for The Gambia and her people.

Because they don’t want to sacrifice their families for other families.

Because they don’t want to sacrifice their wealth to salvage our nation, they wear skirts instead of trousers.

The hope of our beautiful smiling coast was on only ONE Jula man called ANM Ousainu Darboe.

He dared to wear trousers and fight for the freedom we enjoy today.

He was ready to sacrifice his life to salvage our nation.

He sacrifices his family for other families to enjoy their moments.

He went to jail so others could have their freedom.

He missed the enjoyment of seeing his children and grandchildren growing up, to face one of the worst brutal dictators, and to restore democracy.

He was ready to face the bullets from the arrogant PIUs to ask for Solo Sandeng, dead or alive.

I can still fully remember back in 1996 when a few of us held each other’s hands in a circle to secure Jula, with the likes of Mboge Saidykhan, the Chairman of the UDP diaspora, and Draman Sanyang, to name a few. The determination, strength, courage, and will that I saw in your eyes are the same determination, strength, courage, and will that I will still see anytime I look in your eyes.

You will lose your clients and wealth after giving up everything, from your freedom to your livelihood, from having a lovely time with your children and grandchildren to loneliness.

When people enjoyed themselves, dining from here to there, you were wiping out your sweat, tears, and blood to build this great party.

A party that becomes the voice for the voiceless.

A party that creates a home for people experiencing homelessness.

A party that built shelters for the elephants.

A party that is daily fighting against impunity, injustice, dictatorship, corruption, selective justice, and tyranny, while some people are sitting in their comfort zones enjoying to the maximum.

Anytime it is difficult or they are scared, they ask where Ousainu is. What did he say? What is he going to do? But whenever Ousainu went into the burning fire from the darkest tunnel to the light. The same people will start saying, Ousainu should step down, Ousainu is too old, Ousainu this and Ousainu that, Disrespect him. Some even go too far to insult him. While ethically and morally, no one can point fingers at Ousainu for any corruption or malpractices during his tenure in office. Though we humans are imperfect, he is one of a kind to emulate.

Ousainu is the man who can take The Gambia where we want it to go. Please give us The Gambia we’re all yawning for, The Gambia we’re all dreaming of.

My loyalty to this man is unquestionable.

I trust him to be the one who can take us from the mess pool we are swimming in and lead us to greener pastures, for which our youths are sacrificing their lives in the hot desert and the deadly Pacific Ocean. He is the man who can lay down a level ground for future politicians, regardless of their political affiliations.

Long live ANM Ousainu Darboe.

Long live The United Democratic Party &

Long live The Gambia.