Haunted by a massacre: Families of West African migrants demand exhumation and $1M compensation

By Yusef Taylor and Fatoumata Jaiteh

Two relatives of some 54 West African migrants massacred in The Gambia two decades ago arrived in the country on Monday, 21st July 2025, to commemorate the deaths of their loved ones and renew their call for justice. The two Ghanaians, Ms Cornelia Agyekum and Mr Isaac Mensah—children of victims of the 2005 massacre—came to advocate for the implementation of the recommendations outlined in Volume 12 of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission’s (TRRC) report.

The TRRC, now defunct, was established by The Gambia’s Fifth Legislature to investigate human rights violations committed under the regime of former President Yahya Jammeh, who ruled from July 1994 to January 2017.

Speaking to the media upon arrival, Mr Mensah stated that they were in The Gambia to seek justice. Their four-day visit began with the 20-year commemoration of their parents’ deaths on Monday, 22nd July 2025. Supported by the Women’s Association for Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE), the two joined other victims of enforced disappearances at a beachside memorial behind the Ministry of Justice, where Islamic and Christian prayers were offered for those lost.

Commemorating a Massacre

The solemn gathering brought together human rights advocates, a representative of the National Human Rights Commission, victims of Jammeh-era abuses—including those from the 10th–11th April 2000 student killings, the witch-hunt campaign, and enforced disappearances—as well as members of the media. United in grief and purpose, the victims called for full implementation of the TRRC’s recommendations.

Following the memorial, the delegation held official meetings with the Ministry of Justice and the National Assembly’s Human Rights and Constitutional Matters Committee, where they delivered statements and submitted a petition.

In what may be considered the darkest day in Gambian history, the TRRC report revealed that former President Yahya Jammeh, consumed by coup paranoia, falsely considered the West African migrants to be mercenaries and ordered their execution. The migrants had intended to transit through The Gambia by sea and were intercepted on 22nd July 2005—coinciding with the 11th anniversary of Jammeh’s 1994 coup against founding President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

After the TRRC submitted its report to the government in late 2021, the government’s White Paper accepted most of the recommendations in May 2022, including one recommending that each of the 54 murdered victims family be paid D600,000 (around $8,600). However, one of the representatives had more to say about this.

Speaking to the press during the commemoration, Mr Isaac Mensah, who lost his father Mr Peter Mensah, called for the government to fulfil the TRRC’s recommendation for immediate investigations and for an increase in reparations to $1 million USD per victim. He asserted that there were 56 victims, not 54 as reported by the TRRC. In addition, he recalled that the former government of President Jammeh only provided a token gesture to the bereaved Ghanaian families—not proper compensation.

According to the TRRC, the victims included over 67 economic migrants: 50 Ghanaians, 7 Nigerians, 3 Ivorians, 2 Senegalese, and 2 Togolese. Some escaped, but among the dead was Lamin Tunkara, the sole Gambian victim. His widow, Ms Adama Conteh, also participated in the events, speaking with representatives of the Ministry of Justice and Parliament.

MoJ: “The Government has heard your concerns”

Standing outside the Ministry of Justice office in Banjul, WAVE’s Ms Priscilla Yagu Ciesay introduced Ms Conteh, Mr Mensah, and other victims present, and highlighted the purpose of their meeting. Present to accept their petition was Senior Counsel Aji Adam Ceesay, representing the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, who were indisposed.

Speaking in Mandinka, Ms Conteh introduced herself as the spouse of the late Lamin Tunkara, who was the agent for the West African migrants killed during the massacre. She called on the government to consider their petition, which calls for the exhumation and return of the remains of their loved ones. She clarified that the migrants were detained on 22nd July 2005, while her husband was arrested on 23rd July 2005.

Mr. Mensah handed over the petition on behalf of the victims and pleaded with the government: “At least, it’s been two decades; it’s been 20 years. Please let us receive justice.”

In response, Counsel Ceesay acknowledged receipt of the petition on behalf of the government and thanked the victims for coming to “show solidarity that we are in it together. We are happy that we have seen all the victims come together despite other thematic areas from the TRRC hearings. But today we are seeing the victims of enforced disappearance, April 10th, the witch-hunt—all coming together—to seek justice and to call on the government to really do something about the TRRC recommendations.”

She told the victims: “Be rest assured that the government has heard your concerns, and as a nation and as a government, this is something we all committed to. We will see justice at the end of the day. We just continue to seek your support and your collaboration in achieving what we wish to achieve at the end of the day.”

She concluded with, “The message is well received, and it will be transmitted to the rightful authorities.”

Emotional Parliamentary Meeting

The delegation’s next stop was the National Assembly, where they were received by Hon Madi Ceesay, Chair of Parliament’s Human Rights and Constitutional Matters Committee. Hon Ceesay, also a victim who lost his son after he was arrested on 14th April 2016 during the protest for Solo Sandeng, invited the delegation into a parliamentary meeting room for a short meeting.

WAVE’s Ms Ceesay began the discussion with a short introductory statement outlining the purpose of their meeting. Emotions overwhelmed her as she paused, speaking about mothers, wives, and children being victimised due to their loved ones’ human rights violations.

Representing the West African migrants, Mr Mensah submitted the petition and urged the government to consider an upward revision of reparations and to urgently establish a joint investigation committee comprised of Ghanaians, Senegalese, and all countries whose citizens were part of the massacre. He also called for the exhumation of their loved ones to allow for a proper burial, and for pragmatic steps to facilitate the prosecution of former President Jammeh and his enablers.

“As you promised, we know you can deliver. We’re counting on you. It’s been two decades—twenty years now—we’re still counting. We don’t want it to travel into the third decade. Kindly and please, we humbly appeal to you. We are suffering in pain. Psychologically, we’re suffering. Kindly give us justice so that at least we’ll have closure and then we can go to sleep. Thank you very much,” said Mr Isaac Mensah.

As he concluded his speech, Ms Cornelia Agyekum was seen visibly in tears. Her overwhelming emotions on the day limited her media engagements to one interview earlier in the day.

Ms Adama Conteh also added, “We are still waiting for justice.” She noted, “We are delivering this petition to the National Assembly so that the government can look back at us and take a stance on our issue as victims.”

Chairperson Hon Ceesay responded to the concerns raised and received their petition. He told victims present: “Everyone has a right to life, so no one has any right to take anybody’s life. Unfortunately, this happened during the brutal regime of former President Yahya Jammeh. Gambians have undergone many human rights violations. I can assure all victims here that the Human Rights Committee will do all it can within the ambits of the law to ensure justice is achieved.”

He noted that some elements of justice could not be served due to the absence of legislation, such as the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act passed in 2023, among others passed by Parliament. He acknowledged that the pace of the government’s implementation of the TRRC’s recommendations is very slow: “But we must not leave it to the government alone. All of us should get up and really speak out so that justice can be served as quickly as possible. It’s common knowledge that justice delayed is justice denied.”

He urged victims and advocates to continue pushing for justice and assured them that Parliament will work to ensure the necessary legal frameworks are in place to begin the process. “Even with the legislation in place, it’s not enough. Pressure groups are very important in making sure things work. That’s what you are doing, and I can assure you that this petition you are about to deliver—Parliament is very soon going on recess—but as soon as we resume, the Human Rights Committee will use this petition as a working document to shape our work plan over the next three months,” he said.

He concluded with a prayer for the departed souls, first sympathising “with all of you [victims]. I wish what happened did not happen. Unfortunately, it did. Therefore, what remains is to ensure justice is delivered. We pray that the departed souls rest in perfect peace.”

Conclusion of Trip

After these three activities, the delegation concluded the day at WAVE’s Manjai office, where they met civil society leaders. On the following day, 23rd July, the delegation met with the Reparations Commission and visited Memory House. The two Ghanaians departed for Ghana on Thursday, 24th July 2025, concluding their four-day trip in the country.

Askanwi