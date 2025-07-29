A call to national consciousness: The fight against corruption and institutional decay

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is at a crossroads between progress and regression. Our beloved nation, rich in potential and fortified by the resilience of her people, continues to be held hostage not by foreign forces, but by internal enemies that thrive in the shadows of our institutions and amongst ourselves. Instead of confronting these enemies corruption, embezzlement, nepotism, bribery, negligence, and inefficiency with a unified national will, we are consumed by partisanship, vindictive politics, and the deliberate sabotage of one another’s reputations. This misplaced energy only serves to embolden those who feed on our collective weaknesses and delay the national prosperity we all claim to seek.

It is disheartening to witness a political and administrative culture that glorifies commissions of inquiry, not as proactive instruments of governance but as reactive measures to failures that could have been avoided with foresight, honesty, and due diligence. How long shall we keep constituting these commissions to investigate matters whose roots are clear, whose symptoms are visible, and whose solutions have been advocated time and again by concerned citizens and institutions alike?

The Gambia Action Party (GAP), under my leadership, is deeply troubled by the prevailing atmosphere of institutional decay. We are not only concerned but resolute in calling for an end to the entrenched culture of impunity and incompetence. The pattern of appointing individuals based on political allegiance rather than merit, and the flagrant misuse of public resources, must cease if we are to rescue our country from the quagmire of poverty, unemployment, and social unrest.

Corruption is not merely the theft of money it is the theft of opportunity, of hope, of a child’s education, a mother’s access to healthcare, a youth’s chance at employment, and a nation’s pride in itself. Embezzlement is not a solitary act it is a communal wound. Nepotism not only destroys professionalism but breeds inefficiency and discontent in public service. Bribery becomes the currency of stagnation, and negligence in service delivery erodes the very foundation of good governance.

The fight against these ills is not one that should be left to government alone. It is a moral and civic duty incumbent upon every Gambian whether in the public or private sector, in the political class or the ordinary citizenry, in the media or civil society. Our first step must be a national realignment of values. We must rekindle patriotism, reward merit, and hold every office bearer elected or appointed accountable.

This call is not a political gimmick, but a patriotic plea. GAP calls upon the government, political parties, religious leaders, civil society, the judiciary, and every well-meaning Gambian to see corruption and all its manifestations as the common enemy. We must stop weaponising state institutions to settle personal or political scores. We must stop the culture of defending wrong simply because the wrongdoer is a friend, a tribesman, or a party loyalist. The country is bigger than any one of us. And so, it is time to unite around the cause of national redemption.

GAP believes in institutional reform, the strengthening of anti-corruption mechanisms, and the creation of a public service culture that values integrity over influence. We believe in leadership that is exemplary, transparent, and accountable. A leadership that sees public office as a platform for service, not a reward for loyalty or an avenue for enrichment. We will continue to push for policies that promote transparency, enhance efficiency, and punish wrongdoing without fear or favour.

The Gambia deserves better. Her people deserve leaders who serve and not rule; institutions that deliver and not disappoint; and a system that uplifts rather than oppresses. Let us, as a nation, rise to this challenge. Let us stop the framing, the slandering, the witch-hunting, and instead focus on rebuilding the very fabric of our society with honesty, equity, and justice as our guiding lights.

This is the vision of the Gambia Action Party. This is the call of conscience. And this is the time to act.

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

Secretary General and Party Leader

Gambia Action Party (GAP)