President meets his advisers about GALA

By Alagie Saidy-Barrow

Knowing how difficult it can be to meet the President, every opportunity to sit with him is treated almost like a pilgrimage. Meeting the President may not transform one morally or spiritually, but it certainly ensures either continued financial stability or transformation. Therefore, all the advisers were at the Statehouse bright and early, dressed to the nines and beaming from ear to ear. Meeting the president speaks to one’s status. It solidifies one’s importance and power. Everyone was early, seated, and waiting for the president to arrive.

The advisers engaged in lighthearted conversations, all trying their darnedest to appear relaxed. All want to impress the president. And so they talked about the opposition and those they consider detractors with feigned conviviality. They were serious about everything they uttered about their “haters.” The room danced to their laughter, which was as pretentious as it was hollow. Then the president walks in. They all rose, and smiles grew even wider as they bowed down while shaking his hand with both theirs. He commended their outfits.

Adviser 1: HE, I am because you made me.

All the others laughed, some trying hardest to ensure their laughter was noticed.

President: That is true, but I am because all of you made me.

Again, everyone laughed. Forced laughter, the chorus is funnier than the song.

President: I had a meeting with my cabinet, and some said we should organiSe a counter demonstration against the U, I mean, against GALA. But some say we should use our state machinery, particularly the SIS, to dismantle the group. I want to hear what you think as my advisers. All the advisers tried to speak at the same time, but they eventually yielded to Adviser 2, who was loudest.

Adviser 2: I know the people trying to sabotage your government and calling themselves GALA. Those boys…

Adviser 3: I don’t know these small boys, but my friends know them very well. They want to…

Adviser 4: Personally, I think they were influenced by so-called activists and opposition parties like U…

Adviser 5: It’s important we show the world that your government is performing very well. So I agree with a counter demonstration and

Adviser 0: HE, I think we need to make sure these boys don’t destroy the democracy you gave the people. I think we should teach them a lesson.

Adviser 2: It’s the Mandinka boys. I know this is not popular, but Mandinkas…

Adviser 0, a Mandinka, felt uncomfortable. He shifted in his seat. He wanted to say something to defend Mandinkas, but he knows his position won’t be popular because he thinks the president believes Mandinkas are against him. So he remained silent.

Adviser 3: We should be very careful about tribes because tribalism…

Adviser 4: We have our own boys we can use to show solidarity to HE. We must not let these UDP boys and so-called activists control the narrative because…

President: So what do you people suggest?

Adviser 3: I think we all agree with what your cabinet members suggested. Solidarity march to show our love for you, but also to have security forces infiltrate this GALA people.

President: Good. That is what I thought all of you would agree with. It’s time to go eat our Mbahal. Thank you

With that, everyone rises and rushes to shake the President’s hand. Again, they all bowed and shook his hand with both theirs. Some of them wanted to ask if the president was following their activities in defense of the party, but…