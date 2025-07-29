TEAM GAMBIA AT ANOCA SCHOOL GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambian team at the ongoing first ANOCA School Games in Algeria has been busy rolling athletes for the various games.

In its most outstanding performance so far, The Gambia’s basketball team reached the quarter finals of the 3x 3 competition and was playing Benin as we went to press last night.

Victory over Benin would set the Gambian team against South Sudan or Ghana in the semifinals.

In the volleyball, The Gambia’s U-18 boys and girls secured comfortable straight set wins against Benin and Ghana respectively to start their group matches on a high footing.

Njie/Sambou overcame Ghana 21-7, 21-9 whiles Kanyi/Bah pulled through 21-10, 21-9 over Benin.

Meanwhile in the swimming pool, Gambian swimmer, Fatoumatta Jallow made her debut for the country but was unable to finish within the top 8 despite a strong performance in the 50m freestyle. The debutant clocked 1:00.05 and will be back on Thursday in the 50m girls’ breaststroke.

Meanwhile the president of Gambia National Olympic Committee Bai Dodou Jallow paid a visit to the delegation.

He was welcomed by the Director of Youth and Sport Abass Bah, representing the Minister of Youth and Sport who reaffirmed government’s commitment to support to the GNOC.

The GNOC president Bai Dodou Jallow thanked the government for funding the team’s participation the delegations’ participation in the championship.