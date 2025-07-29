Mohamed Salah picks his all-time African football GOATS

- Advertisement -

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah’s revealed his personal list of the four greatest African footballers of all time and naturally the Egyptian legend included himself.

In short interview with France Football, the Premier League’s all-time top African scorer didn’t shy away from claiming his place among the continent’s elite. Alongside him, Salah picked: George Weah – the only African Ballon d’or winner (1995), Didier Drogba – Chelsea icon and UCL 2012 hero Samuel Eto’o goal machine and legend for Barca & Intermilan.

Why these names?

Salah with 186 Premier League goals, is the highest scoring foreign player in English top flight history, behind only 4 Englishmen overall. At 33 his legacy’s firmly cemented. His fellow GOAT picks each left historic mark: Weah remains the only African to ever win the Ballon d’or. Drogba led Chelsea to glory, most famously in the 2012 Champions league final. Eto’o shone in Europe winning multiple UCL titles and remains one of the top African scorers in the competition just behind Salah & Drogba.