NaNA, partners train rural communities on PPP programme

By Olimatou Coker

The National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) in partnership with the Department of Community Development and the Directorate of Social Welfare recently organised two day training for communities benefiting from The Gambia RISE intervention.

The training held in rural communities across the country, is part of the Positive Playful Parenting (PPP) Programme implemented by the RISE Project. The exercise targeted Community facilitators of the PPP and caregivers from the PPP Districts.

According to officials, the training exercise is a crucial initiative meant to strengthen the relationship between children and caregivers in order to build the cognitive development of children.

The exercise is also aimed at ensuring that households have the required knowledge, skills, competence to make Toys and be able to create the enabling environment for every child to realise their full potential.

Addressing one of the gatherings in CRR South, Bakary Jallow, the Deputy executive director of NaNA, said positive playful parenting in simple terms, means parents playing with their children to stimulate the brains of the children to help them develop properly.

“Playing with children is another aspect which is very important in child development through the stimulation of the brain. Actually, once you are playing with your child, the child will learn from you, and build on that.”

Deputy ED Jallow said food education, health care, and a clean environment are all very important for the growth and development of children.

He highlighted that adding the positive playful parenting to the cash transfer and the social behavioral change communication is another important aspect to help in the growth and development of the Gambian population.