Ebid president receives prestigious CEO award

By Olimatou Coker

The president and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ecowas Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr George Agyekum Donkor, has been recognised as the 2025 Africa CEO of the Year by the renowned Ghana CEO Vision and Awards.

Mr Donkor was also honoured by the organisation as the 2023 CEO of the Year. The 2023 award was conferred on him by the then Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This year, the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards acknowledge the continued contributions of Dr Donkor to the development of the African continent through result-driven strategic leadership.

Under his leadership, the Bank has reached new heights, with achievements such as obtaining upgraded credit ratings by Moody’s and Fitch, securing Green Climate Fund accreditation and becoming the first financial institution to list a Green, Social and Sustainable Bond on the BRVM Regional Stock Exchange. This has paved the way for several institutional awards, including, most recently, winning the Financial Institution of the Year 2024 at the Africa Sustainability Awards.

At a personal level, Dr Donkor has distinguished himself as an influential figure in the development sector, driving partnerships that promote impactful investments across West Africa to build industries that respond to the needs of the people and create opportunities for socio-economic mobility.

He has been an advocate for harnessing the potential of the private sector as a tool for wealth creation and has emerged as a development champion in his own right, earning recognition as one of 100 personalities transforming Africa.

The latest award was presented to him on July 25, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, at a ceremony attended by various high-level dignitaries, including Honourable Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, Minister for the Interior, and Honourable Dzifa Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts of Ghana. His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, also graced the occasion.