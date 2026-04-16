Ten years after Solo Sandeng: Safeguarding democratic gains and halting democratic backsliding

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The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice today joins Gambians at home and abroad in solemn remembrance of Solo Sandeng and his fellow compatriots who paid the ultimate price on April 14, 2016, in defence of electoral reform, citizen sovereignty, and democratic governance.

We honour the courage, conviction, and patriotism of Solo Sandeng and Fallen Compatriots whose sacrifice marked a turning point in our history and ignited the momentum that led to the democratic transition of 2016. Their struggle was not merely about electoral reform. Indeed, it was about establishing the supremacy of the will of the people and building a truly democratic republic.

A decade later: A moment for honest reflection

Ten years after April 14, EFSCRJ is compelled to state that the objectives for which Solo Sandeng and his Compatriots stood remain largely unfulfilled. While the Gambia maintains the formal structures of democracy, the substance of democracy is increasingly under threat.

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We observe with deep concern a pattern of democratic backsliding characterized by:

· Weak and exclusionary electoral laws, including provisions that disenfranchise prisoners and fail to operationalize diaspora voting.

· Excessive financial barriers to political participation, effectively limiting contestation to the wealthy and politically connected.

· Absence of robust campaign finance regulation, enabling undue influence, abuse of state resources, and opaque political funding.

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· Expansive discretionary powers vested in the Independent Electoral Commission without adequate oversight.

These trends undermine the integrity of elections, which are the cornerstone of citizen sovereignty and democratic legitimacy.

Erosion of rule of law and institutional integrity

EFSCRJ is further alarmed by the growing disregard for the rule of law and the weakening of accountability institutions. Since 2017, there has been a disturbing pattern of:

· Non-compliance with court rulings and constitutional requirements by public officials.

· Selective application of the law, particularly against opposition figures, activists, and journalists.

· Continued use of repressive laws such as the Public Order Act to restrict fundamental freedoms.

· Politicization of state institutions, including law enforcement and regulatory bodies.

Such practices erode public trust, entrench impunity, and weaken the democratic fabric of the nation.

Corruption, impunity, and declining public trust

Corruption remains a central driver of democratic backsliding. The lack of transparency in public financial management, the corrupt handling of state assets, and weak enforcement of anti-corruption measures continue to undermine accountability. The ongoing controversies surrounding the disposal of former dictator Yahya Jammeh’s assets, alongside findings from audit reports and investigative journalism, highlight not the absence of laws but the failure to enforce them. This environment of impunity has contributed to declining public confidence in institutions and governance systems.

Failure of political leadership and democratic stewardship

EFSCRJ emphasizes that democratic backsliding is not solely the responsibility of the Government. Political parties, including those that led the 2016 transition, bear significant responsibility for failing to uphold reform commitments and strengthen democratic governance. The breakdown of the 2016 Coalition framework, increasing partisanship, and the failure to implement key constitutional and institutional reforms have collectively weakened democratic consolidation. The continued existence of draconian laws and the failure to reform critical institutions reflect a systemic lack of political will.

Exclusion, Inequality, and weak representation

Democracy cannot thrive in the absence of inclusion. EFSCRJ notes with concern the persistent underrepresentation of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and minority groups in political and decision-making processes. This exclusion undermines equality, weakens legitimacy, and limits the responsiveness of governance. Equally, the failure to operationalize the use of national languages in the National Assembly continues to alienate citizens from governance and limits meaningful participation.

A Call to Action: Reclaiming the promise of April 14

On this historic anniversary, EFSCRJ calls on all Gambians including the government, political parties, civil society, the media, and citizens to confront the reality of democratic decline and take urgent, concrete steps to reverse it. We emphasize that commemorating Solo Sandeng must go beyond symbolic remembrance. It must translate into measurable actions that:

1. Strengthen electoral integrity and inclusivity;

2. Uphold the rule of law and enforce accountability;

3. Reform and depoliticize state institutions;

4. Combat corruption and ensure transparency in public affairs;

5. Promote inclusion, equality, and citizen participation;

6. Fully implement transitional justice recommendations, including those of the TRRC.

Conclusion

The legacy of Solo Sandeng is not one of remembrance alone, but of responsibility. The fundamental question before the nation remains: Have we truly honoured and repaid his sacrifice?

EFSCRJ urges all stakeholders to answer this question not with words, but with decisive actions that safeguard democratic gains, halt democratic backsliding, and build a just, accountable, and inclusive Republic.

Long Live the Legacy of Solo Sandeng & Compatriots for Freedom, Justice & Equality.

2026: The Year of Empowerment – Empowered Citizens. Accountable Leadership.