Gambian excellence: Prof Veronica PS Njie-Carr: From The Gambia to global health research impact

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By Mustapha ‘Taf’ Njie

Professor Veronica PS Njie Carr stands among the prominent #Gambian scholars whose professional journey continues to inspire future generations. Her path from Banjul to global health research reflects a steadfast commitment. From the modest neighborhoods of Banjul to the upper echelons of American academia and global health research is a story of courage, discipline, and unwavering purpose. For every young Gambian with a burning desire to make a meaningful difference, her story is a model for how dedication, education, and a passion for science and service can transform a life and impact the world.

The humble beginnings of a nurse scientist

Born and raised in The #Gambia, Professor Njie Carr received her early education at St Joseph’s Preparatory and High Schools, where she developed core values of discipline, integrity, and service. She later taught at Serekunda Primary School before earning a diploma in nursing and midwifery in 1985. Her clinical practice and community work in The Gambia, including at the Medical Research Council, exposed her to the structural challenges of healthcare delivery and research capacity gaps in low-resource settings. These formative experiences shaped her long-term commitment to strengthening health systems and research capacity.

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A relentless ascent to global health research leadership

With a vision that stretched beyond borders, Professor Njie-Carr immigrated to the United States with immense courage, determination, and faith in her own potential. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the prestigious Howard University, followed by a master’s in adult health and nursing education, and a PhD in Nursing Science from The Catholic University of America. She further enhanced her research preparation through a 2-year postdoctoral fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, one of the world’s top research institutions. She is a registered nurse, a board-certified clinical nurse specialist, and a Fellow of the West African College of Nursing.

Each degree and milestone represented more than an achievement; they were carefully constructed building blocks that transformed the young nurse from Banjul into a respected nurse scientist and Professor at the University of Maryland School of Nursing. She demonstrated that a Gambian child with vision, integrity, and discipline could rise to the highest academic ranks and contribute meaningfully to global health research.

Lifting others as she rose: A mission driven by her roots

What truly sets Professor Njie-Carr apart is that she never forgot where she came from. She supported the provision of library resources in the 1990’s1990s. She later served as a visiting professor in the mid-2010’s, contributing to academic programs and supporting the development of nursing education at the University of The Gambia. Her research and scholarship on HIV among women of African descent, intimate partner violence, and health research capacity development remained grounded in the needs of vulnerable communities and informed by culturally relevant approaches to reflect local realities.

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Among her most significant achievements is securing a $1.18 million 5-year grant from the Fogarty International Center at the U.S. National Institutes of Health to establish the Gambia Research Ethics and Methodology Training Initiative (GamREMTI). This pioneering program strengthens the research ethics capacity of Gambian health professionals and research scholars, ensuring that local experts can lead the national research agenda crucial to their nation’s health challenges. She built a bridge between the world’s top research academic institutions and the country that raised her, proving that success is most meaningful when the impact is relevant and resonates with one’s life purpose.

A legacy for the youth: Articulate goals and stay focused with integrity

Professor Njie-Carr’s life offers timeless lessons. She often advises young people, especially girls, to set personal and professional goals, seek mentors, ask questions, and cultivate resilience in the pursuit of excellence. She champions clarity of purpose, intellectual curiosity, integrity, and the courage to rise above fear, limitation, or judgment. She models the possibility of being both globally engaged and deeply committed to national development.

Her message is clear: you can be proudly Gambian and a citizen of the world. You can excel globally while remaining humble and deeply committed to your country’s development. Your success is not about personal elevation, but about using success as an instrument to create opportunities and access for others, as demonstrated in her deep passion and commitment to mentoring the next generation of scientists.

Professor Veronica Njie-Carr’s journey from the St. Joseph’s classrooms in Banjul to her faculty role at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, exemplifies the transformative power of education, integrity, and service-driven leadership. It is a testament to the extraordinary potential within every Gambian child and a testament to what is possible when purpose and commitment converge.