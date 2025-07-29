NAM urges Barrow to lead Africa’s fight against substandard medical products

- Advertisement -

The National Assembly Member for Lower Fulladou West Gibbi Mballow has called on President Adama Barrow to take a leading role in the continental fight against substandard and falsified medical products.

The appeal was made during a public engagement highlighting the urgent need for stronger political will and coordinated action across Africa to combat the growing threat posed by unsafe and counterfeit medicines.

According to Mballow, President Barrow, as a respected leader within the African Union and Ecowas, is well positioned to champion this critical cause, advocating for tighter regulations, improved surveillance systems, and stronger cross-border collaboration. He noted that the health and safety of millions of Africans are at stake, as these harmful products undermine public trust in healthcare systems and lead to preventable deaths.

Mballow, a trained medical officer, said there are many clear and objective goals for fighting against substandard and falsified medical products, including protection of public health, prevention of illness, disability and death caused by the use of ineffective or harmful medical products.

He said such a fight will also ensure quality and efficacy of medicines and guarantee that all medicines available to the public meet established standards for quality and effectiveness and other benefits.

Hon Mballow’s call aligns with broader continental goals to strengthen healthcare systems and improve access to safe, effective medical products under the African Medicines Agency (AMA) framework.