Former parliamentary aspirant to run for president

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Omar ‘Burr’ Touray, a former National Assembly aspirant for Upper Saloum has announced the formation of a new political party called Anda Jubbanti Rewmi, and his intention to run for president in 2026.

Touray expressed his desire to offer fresh perspectives and solutions to the challenges facing the country.

He said details about the new party, political ideology and flagship policies will be revealed shortly.

The former parliamentary aspirant emphasised the need for increased political engagement, good governance and sustainable development in The Gambia. He said his group is in the process of registering as a political party by the IEC.

Mr Touray was born in 1967 in Jareng Mbyen Ali Fatim village, popularly known as Jareng Gunbana in the Upper Saloum District, CRR North.

He attended Kerr Auldi Primary from 1976 to 1982 and Kaur Secondary School from 1982 to 1986. Touray also studied PR and Development management at the African Institute of professional management in Ghana.

In December 1987, he started working with the then GPTC as a bus conductor until 1990. He then joined the Gambia Ferry Services from 1991 to his retirement this year, holding different portfolios ranging from training inspector to full senior inspector at the Banjul, Barra, Bamba Tenda and Yelli Tenda ferry terminals before returning to Banjul in 1994 as head of statistics.

In 2004, he was appointed public relations officer, in 2011 PR Manager (PRM), and in 2017 senior PRM. In 2024 he was appointed senior Terminal Manager Banjul and PR Manager until his retirement at the beginning of this year.