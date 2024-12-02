The Obstacle is the Workday: A Stoic’s Guide to Surviving Your Small Business Job

- Advertisement -

By John S. Morlu II, CPA

Introduction

Stoic philosophy, founded by Zeno of Citium around 300 BC, is often hailed as a profound guide for life. Its principles encourage resilience, self-discipline, and virtue in the face of life’s challenges. However, when you find yourself as an employee in a small business—where your job title might as well be “Wearer of Many Hats”—Stoicism might seem like less of a philosophy and more of a survival strategy. After all, in the world of small business, the obstacle isn’t just the way; it’s the workday.

This satirical essay explores how Stoic principles, when taken to their logical extremes, might help—or more accurately, hinder—the modern employee of a small business.

Chapter 1: The Obstacle is the Workday

Epictetus once said, “It’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters.” A noble thought—until you realize that what happens to you is a barrage of emails from your boss at 6:00 AM, a client call during your lunch break, and a fire drill meeting that ruins your meticulously planned afternoon.

In the Stoic tradition, obstacles are seen as opportunities for growth. Therefore, the daily chaos of a small business should be viewed as a training ground for virtue. When your boss asks you to create a report with the data you don’t have access to, you should see it not as an impossible task but as a chance to practice the cardinal virtue of courage. When the Wi-Fi goes out right before a critical Zoom meeting, you should embrace it as an opportunity to cultivate patience—after all, Marcus Aurelius himself once wrote, “The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.”

Of course, in reality, this might mean that what stands in the way of your productivity is the company’s outdated software, the lack of proper delegation, and the fact that you’re expected to juggle ten different tasks at once. But no matter! To the Stoic, these obstacles are merely the universe’s way of saying, “Build your character.”

Chapter 2: Memento Mori: Every Workday Could Be Your Last

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow,” advised the Stoic philosophers. This concept of memento mori (remembering death) is supposed to remind us to live virtuously and with purpose. But let’s be honest—when applied to the small business environment, it’s more likely to remind you that each day in the office could be the day you snap and quit.

Consider the frantic pace at which tasks pile up. You’re handed a project due yesterday, asked to cover for a colleague on vacation, and reminded that the quarterly financials need to be reconciled by end of day. The small business, with its lean team, doesn’t allow for specialization. Everyone does a bit of everything, and the resulting pressure can feel like a ticking time bomb.

In this context, the Stoic principle of memento mori isn’t so much a call to live life to the fullest as it is a grim reminder that your current job might very well be the end of you. Yet, this too can be twisted into a Stoic virtue: since you could be metaphorically ‘dead’ (or at least mentally checked out) by tomorrow, why not make the most of today? Why not draft that email with extra care, finish that report with unwavering diligence, or finally figure out how to fix the office printer?

Or, as a modern Stoic might put it: If you’re going to suffer, you might as well suffer efficiently.

Chapter 3: Amor Fati: Love Your Job (Even If It’s a Soul-Crushing Grind)

The Stoics teach us to embrace our fate, to love whatever happens to us. This principle, amor fati, suggests that we should not only accept but actively love our circumstances, no matter how dire they may seem. For the small business employee, this could mean embracing the reality of your job with a zeal that borders on the absurd.

Imagine this: The company has just announced a round of cost-cutting measures, which translates to layoffs and more work for those who remain. Instead of despairing, the Stoic employee would say, “This is what I was made for!” and tackle their increased workload with a smile. After all, every additional task is just another chance to practice the Stoic art of loving one’s fate.

But let’s face it: in the real world, amor fati might just be another term for Stockholm Syndrome. You convince yourself that you love the endless grind, the constant uncertainty, and the lack of resources because, well, what other choice do you have? You could leave, but where’s the virtue in that? Better to stay and master the art of finding joy in misery.

Chapter 4: Virtue is the Only Good: Redefining ‘Success’

One of the central tenets of Stoicism is that virtue is the only true good. External factors like wealth, status, and power are indifferent—they don’t lead to genuine happiness. In the small business world, where success is often measured by meeting sales targets, gaining new clients, or hitting profitability, this Stoic principle can seem downright subversive.

As a Stoic employee, you might redefine success not by the number of deals closed or projects completed, but by how you conduct yourself in the process. Did you maintain your composure when the client rejected your proposal? Did you stay honest when reporting project delays to your boss? Did you resist the urge to throw your laptop out the window during that particularly frustrating conference call?

To the Stoic, these are the real indicators of success. But in the context of a small business, where survival often depends on meeting tangible goals, this approach can be a hard sell. Your boss may not be impressed when you explain that while you didn’t meet your quarterly sales target, you did cultivate inner peace and maintain your integrity. After all, inner peace doesn’t pay the bills.

Chapter 5: Premeditatio Malorum: Expecting the Worst, Always

The Stoics were big on premeditatio malorum, the practice of imagining the worst-case scenario so that you’re prepared for anything life throws your way. In the small business setting, this can easily become a daily ritual. Expect the copier to break down just when you need it most. Expect the key client to back out of a deal at the last minute. Expect your meticulously planned day to be derailed by unexpected tasks and demands.

But beware: this constant expectation of disaster can lead to a mindset that is less about Stoic resilience and more about chronic pessimism. You might find yourself perpetually braced for catastrophe, turning every small hiccup into a full-blown crisis in your mind. While this might make you incredibly well-prepared, it could also make you incredibly anxious.

So yes, expect the worst—but don’t let it ruin your day. After all, the Stoics also remind us that while we can’t control external events, we can control our reactions to them. So when the worst does happen (and it probably will), you can at least take solace in the fact that you saw it coming.

Conclusion:

The Stoic Employee—A Paragon of Virtue or a Glutton for Punishment?

In conclusion, the Stoic philosophy, with its emphasis on resilience, acceptance, and virtue, offers a powerful framework for navigating the challenges of working in a small business. However, when taken to its extreme, it can also lead to a kind of masochistic endurance of circumstances that perhaps ought to be challenged or changed.

The Stoic employee may be a paragon of virtue, stoically enduring the chaos and unpredictability of the small business world. But they might also be someone who, instead of seeking to improve their situation, simply learns to suffer through it with a smile.

So, the next time you find yourself drowning in emails, buried under a mountain of tasks, or grappling with yet another crisis, remember: the obstacle is the workday. And while it might not make your day any easier, it will at least give you a sense of philosophical superiority as you navigate the chaos. After all, you’re not just an employee—you’re a Stoic in the trenches of small business, turning every obstacle into an opportunity for growth, one exasperating task at a time.

Author: John S. Morlu II, CPA is the CEO and Chief Strategist of JS Morlu, leads a globally recognized public accounting and management consultancy firm. Under his visionary leadership, JS Morlu has become a pioneer in developing cutting-edge technologies across B2B, B2C, P2P, and B2G verticals. The firm’s groundbreaking innovations include AI-powered reconciliation software (ReckSoft.com) and advanced cloud accounting solutions (FinovatePro.com), setting new industry standards for efficiency, accuracy, and technological excellence.

JS Morlu LLC is a top-tier accounting firm based in Woodbridge, Virginia, with a team of highly experienced and qualified CPAs and business advisors. We are dedicated to providing comprehensive accounting, tax, and business advisory services to clients throughout the Washington, D.C. Metro Area and the surrounding regions. With over a decade of experience, we have cultivated a deep understanding of our clients’ needs and aspirations. We recognize that our clients seek more than just value-added accounting services; they seek a trusted partner who can guide them towards achieving their business goals and personal financial well-being.



