Journalists trained on conflict sensitive media coverage of the implementation of the TRRC reports

By Olimatou Coker

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), in partnership with the Gambia Press Union and with support from the European Union, on Monday started a two-day capacity building for press editors and journalists on conflict sensitive media coverage of the implementation of the government’s white paper on the TRRC report at the DK Jawara convention centre.

Muhammad Bah, president of GPU, said the TRRC process has laid bare the deep wounds of our nation. “As journalists, we have a critical role in supporting the implementation of the White Paper recommendations by ensuring that our stories promote healing, accountability, and reconciliation rather than division or sensationalism”.

Jainaba Faye, the head of IDEA in The Gambia, said the role of journalists in reporting the work of the government “is extremely important” as the citizens, especially victims, will rely on their information in the quest to bring justice and reparation.

“As journalists, you must recognise the humanity of those affected and understand the potential psychological, emotional, and social consequences that come with being in the spotlight of media coverage. Key to this is respect for privacy and consent, minimising harm, avoiding stigmatisation and blame, accuracy and sensitivity in language, protecting the identity of vulnerable victims, and most importantly, highlighting support systems that are available. This is not just a professional guideline; it is a moral imperative,” she said.

Madam Faye said through careful and sensitive reporting, journalists can be part of the solution that helps create societies that are not divided, but united through dialogue and empathy.

Enya Braun, representing the EU ambassador, said the TRRC’s work has revealed profound truths about past human rights violations, leaving them with the heavy responsibility of addressing these legacies while fostering healing and reconciliation. The media plays a pivotal role in this process not only as a conduit of information but as an agent of change. Journalists have the power to shape narratives that promote understanding, hold institutions accountable, and safeguard the rights of victims and communities.

“As you participate in these sessions, you will have the chance to explore the TRRC recommendations and the Government’s White Paper in greater depth. In The Gambia’s close-knit society, where shared histories and personal connections run deep, you know better than anyone that reporting on such sensitive matters requires care, empathy, and a thoughtful approach. Through discussions, practical exercises, and case studies.”

Ms Ida Persson, the special adviser on transitional justice, also spoke at length.